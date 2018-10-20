AFC U19 Championship: Saudi Arabia beat Malaysia 2 - 1

BEKASI, Oct 20 — Malaysia lost 1-2 to Saudi Arabia in their first match in the 2018 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-19 Championship.

In the match today at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium, Saudi Arabia opened scoring in the 23rd minute via Turki Marwan Alammar in the first half.

In the second half, Salleh Ahmed Alsaleem scored Saudi Arabia’s second goal at the 77th minute, while Malaysia’s goal was scored by Muhammad Hadi Fayyadh (87th).

“Saudi Arabia played at world class level and I am not disappointed with the result. The Malaysian team played good and I am hoping that we can do better in the next match,” said Malaysia U-19 chief coach Bojan Hodak.

Malaysia must be secure to grab one of the top two places in Group D to enter the quarter-final action.

The top two places will meet champions of Group C runners-up ((Australia, South Korea, Vietnam and Jordan) in the quarter-finals action on October 29 at Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium.

The national U-19 squad which was voted in Group D, will play against Tajikistan on October 23 at 7pm.

The closing match for Group D at Pakansari Stadium, Bogor will see the national squad squaring off against China on Friday, October 26 at 7pm.

“This is a good start for us, the boys showed mental strength, for me that is very important to build a winning team.

“We have a tough game against very good opponents. Malaysia has a very talented team,” said Saudi Arabia’s coach Khaled Abdullah Mohammed.

The 2018 AFC U-19 Championship is the 40th edition of the AFC Under-19 Championship, the international biennial youth football championship organised by the AFC.

The top four teams of the 2019 Fifa U-20 World Cup tournament qualify for the World Cup in Poland as the AFC representatives. — Bernama