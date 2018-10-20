PPBM state, division chapters nationwide set to undergo reshuffle

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya (left) and newly-appointed Johor PPBM liaison committee chief Datuk Osman Sapian at the media announcement in Senai. — Picture by Ben Tan

KULAI, Oct 20 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will reshuffle and reorganise its state chapters and division levels nationwide in an effort to address internal problems within the party.

PPBM secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said that several states would undergo a reshuffling of the party’s state chairman, as well as its divisions in stages.

He said the party had internal problems such as lapse of membership, party sabotage and so on after PPBM was temporarily disbanded before the May general election by the Registrar of Societies of Malaysia (ROS).

“Our immediate efforts were to settle the problems in a proper manner through reorganising the party’s administration structure.

“Personally, I would want the problems solved by tomorrow, but we can’t and need time to look into the various issues,” said Marzuki after a PPBM party event held at the Le Grandeur Palm Resort Johor in Senai here today.

Present at the event was Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian and other state party leaders.

Today saw PPBM’s reshuffle of its 26 divisions in Johor, including the appointment of the party’s Johor state liaison chairman. Johor is the first state visited by Marzuki.

Other states nationwide will also have a similar reorganisation as part of the party’s efforts to strengthen its division and state chapters.

During the event, Marzuki also announced that PPBM’s central leadership unanimously appointed Osman, who is also the Kempas assemblyman, to helm the state’s liaison committee chairman’s post with immediate effect.

“With that, YB Osman has also agreed to become PPBM’s Ayer Hitam division chief as part of the party’s restructuring efforts in Johor,” said Marzuki, who is also the Deputy Foreign Minister.

Malay Mail learnt that the party’s Ayer Hitam division has several internal problems and is without a division chief.

Following the party’s constitution, Osman as the appointed Johor liaison committee chairman, needs to also helm a PPBM division as its chief.

In a separate development, Marzuki announced that PPBM has re-established its disciplinary board committee chaired by Tan Sri Megat Najmuddin Megat Khas to conduct a screening (pemutihan) against members who were sabotaging and damaging the party’s image.

“The committee met last week and their report will be completed soon to enable the party to proceed with its restructuring efforts better.