MB: Kedah prepared to amend laws to limit MB to two terms

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ALOR SETAR, Oct 20 — The state government is ready to amend the laws on the formation of the Kedah government to allow the term of office of the Prime Minister, Mentri Besar and Chief Minister to be limited to two terms.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir said the matter would be discussed at the State Executive Council (Exco) level to decide on the proposed implementation for the purpose of reforming the political system.

“Actually, this matter was discussed when formulating the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto, so it is not new. So, we welcome the proposal because it can give new people with fresher ideas a chance,” he said after launching the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Jerlun Division delegates conference, here today.

He said this when asked to comment on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement when tabling the 11th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review (KSP) in Dewan Rakyat on the proposal to limit the period of service of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Chief Minister to two terms.

Mukhriz, who is also Bersatu deputy president, said he hoped that every change among the top leaders in the government would not affect existing policies as it would cost time and resources.

“I hope there is a continuation if a change takes place. Let’s not when the mentri besar changes, the policy is also changed because it should not happen as the policy is not done for three, four years but 10, 20, 30 years,” he said.

Meanwhile, denying rumours about the cancellation of the construction of the Pendang Hospital, he said on the other hand, the federal government was ready to continue the construction of the hospital despite facing financial constraints.

Asked on the issue of the new official car of the mentri besar being viralled on the social site recently, Mukhriz said he decided to dispose of some old cars owned under the name of the mentri besar’s office.

“Many old vehicles are kept, just stored away and many were damaged and cannot be used. So, I decided that any cars that were too old be done away with and replaced with a brand new foreign brand put together in Malaysia.

“We replaced them with a hybrid car, using battery which is not too pricey. In this way, I think we prove to the people we are concerned about the environment. We did away with two cars and replaced them with one car, so we don’t spend too much,’’ he added. — Bernama