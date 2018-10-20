MCA presidential candidate says he’s the cure for ailing party

ASTAKA, Oct 20 — Seeing himself as a medicine to cure MCA’s woes, its presidential candidate Ngoo Teck Keong will be banking on social media to reach out to the delegates.

The 30-year-old Beruas MCA division youth chief, who launched his fan page today said he does not have the financial resources like his two other competitors — Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Gan Ping Sieu — to treat delegates to luncheons or dinners.

“MCA is at its lowest ebb now but its current leaders are still keeping with the traditional ways of doing things. It needs a new energy to overcome its problems,” he said.

Speaking to the media here today to reveal his manifesto, Ngoo said in Malaysia Baru, MCA needs a top to bottom change.

“Stop shouting slogans and cheat ourselves,” said the businessman.

Ngoo shocked party members when he offered to contest the party number one post during nomination on Monday at Wisma MCA.

He is the youngest candidate to contest for presidency.

The former Perak MCA Youth executive secretary added that when news first leaked out that he wanted to contest for presidency, one of the contenders tried to talk him out of it.

“But I said, no,” he said, adding that contrary to public perception, he was not backed by any big guns to contest for presidency.

Asked to rate his chances, Ngoo said it would depend on how much the members wanted to change to save the party.

“I will not contest if I am not confident,” he said.

The Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman graduate added he decided to contest for the presidency after winning the Beruas youth chief post.

“I have also informed my division chairman that I will contest for a higher position in the party polls but he did not ask me what post I was going for,” he said when asked to comment on a statement by division chairman Datuk Ooi Jin Ting that the latter was not informed of his decision.

Ngoo also said he would freeze plans to develop Wisma MCA if he becomes party president citing grassroot members were against the plan.

It was reported the MCA building on Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur is to be redeveloped to make way for a 23-storey headquarters and a 70-storey tower. The plans had been approved by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall on August 2.

The contest for the deputy presidency is between Perak MCA chief Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon and Johor MCA deputy chairman Datuk Tee Siew Kiong. Mah will pair up with Wee against Tee and Gan for their respective posts.

Fifty-four candidates are contending for the 25 central committee posts, and nine other candidates for the four vice-president posts.

MCA’s polls will take place on November 4.