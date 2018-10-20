Johor Umno’s Nur Jazlan claims selective prosecution on party and its president

Johor Umno liaison committee deputy chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed (top) chairing the party’s Pulai division committee meeting at Kompleks Tan Sri Mohamed Rahmat in Tampoi. — Picture courtesy of Pulai Umno

JOHOR BARU, Oct 20 — The charges by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi can be described as selective prosecution aimed at undermining the party, said Johor Umno liaison committee deputy chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

He claimed Zahid’s arrest and the court charges were made selectively to wreak havoc on Umno leaders and ultimately the party itself.

“The action was made to paint a bad image of Umno. Despite that, we unanimously support his leadership,” said Nur Jazlan after chairing the Pulai Umno division committee meeting at Kompleks Tan Sri Mohamed Rahmat in Tampoi here today.

Nur Jazlan urged all party members not to make any conclusions as the case was still pending in court.

“In fact, we do not agree with any recommendation or suggestion that Datuk Seri Zahid takes a leave of absence as he was elected by the party (as president) in the last election,” he said.

Nur Jazlan, who is also the Pulai Umno division chief, personally believes that if Zahid takes leave, there will be continued action on the next leader who replaces him.

The 52-year-old former deputy home minister advised Umno members to be strong and refrain from being hasty during such testing times.

“Do not panic and stick to the facts as they want to persecute Umno. We pray that our party president will stay strong in facing the allegations,” said Nur Jazlan.

Zahid, the former deputy prime minister in the previous Barisan Nasional government, was charged yesterday with 45 offences under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFAPUAA) 2001.

The Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court allowed the Bagan Datuk MP bail of RM2 million for all the charges.