Works Ministry to probe cause of Penang landslide

The construction site between Bukit Kukus and Bukit Paya Terubong where the landslide occurred in Paya Terubong October 19, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, Oct 20 — The Works Ministry will conduct an investigation into the landslide on Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong in Penang, and whether Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) were adhered to, its minister Baru Bian said today.

He said action will be taken against the relevant parties if they are found to have been negligent.

“We will investigate this incident because it involves a landside at a construction site,” he told reporters after attending a briefing at the Akademi Binaan Malaysia (AKM) here.

He said if the incident is due to the negligence of the contractor, then the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) will take action.

He said there is a set of penalties to be imposed against the contractor if the party is found to have been negligent.

In the landslide yesterday, at least 10 people are believed to have been buried alive after a landslide occurred at a construction site of a paired road project from Paya Terubong to Relau on Penang island.

So far, the bodies of four persons have been recovered.

Baru said the ministry is concerned if incidents happen at construction sites or road construction projects.

He said safety at construction sites or road construction projects is important and if there are weaknesses in the safety measures which have not been adhered to or given priority, then it should be rectified.

“If there is a breach of the law, of course, there must be a serious penalty on this,” he said.