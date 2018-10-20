Why stop community leaders from meeting Pakatan MPs? PKR rep asks Sarawak govt

Works Minister Baru Bian said a sum of RM35 million has been allocated for the allowances of the community leaders and headmen next year. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Oct 20 — Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian has criticised the state government for stopping community leaders and village headmen from meeting or attending official functions of Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal ministers and Members of Parliament in Sarawak.

“To me, this is an unfair directive because the community leaders and headmen are representatives of the people,” he told reporters after attending a briefing at the Akademi Binaan Malaysia, Sarawak region here, today.

He said the state government should not unnecessarily hinder them if they want to meet PH federal ministers and MPs.

He said as the representatives, they would want to meet the federal ministers and MPs over issues, like schools or requests for development projects in their areas.

Baru, who is also the federal Works Minister, said it will be difficult for the community leaders to act as representatives of the people if they are banned from meeting the PH ministers and MPs.

He was responding to an official memorandum signed by State Secretary Tan Sri Morshidi Ghani on October 11, addressed to the Residents’ Offices of Sarawak’s 12 administrative divisions. Among others, the community leaders and village headmen were directed to attend only functions of the state government or bodies approved by the state government.

Baru, who is also the Selangau Member of Parliament, recalled that the previous federal government had paid 70 per cent of the monthly allowances of the community leaders and headmen in Sarawak.

He said the payment was stopped after the 14th general election on May 9 this year because they are political appointees of the state government.

“We still want to help the community leaders, though they are under the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawaj (GPS) government, but only if they are elected by the longhouse people in accordance with their customs and traditions.

“We have advised the state government that we will only support those community leaders if they are elected by the people themselves,” he said.

He said a sum of RM35 million has been allocated for the allowances of the community leaders and headmen next year.

“For that matter, we have made a caveat that we will assist in the payment of allowances to those who are properly elected by the people, if not, then the money will not be released,” he said.

“I think this is proper because whoever is appointed as community leader and headman must have the support of the people; not be appointed because they are friendly to the government of the day,” he said.