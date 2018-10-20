Minister: Developer to be hauled up over Bukit Kukus landslide

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and other officials visit the site of a landslide in Paya Terubong October 19, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

LUMUT, Oct 20 — The Human Resources Ministry will haul up the developer of the Bukit Kukus paired road for questioning following a landslide that so far has left four dead.

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said officers from the ministry’s Department of Occupational Safety and Health have been on site since the incident yesterday.

“We will investigate if the place where the workers stay is safe,” he said.

The Ipoh Barat MP was speaking to reporters here today after opening the Dr VVV Menon community hall at Sri Ramar Temple in the Lumut Naval Base.

The landslide, reported to have occurred at 1.56pm yesterday, has so far claimed the lives of four foreign workers, while three others were injured and another three are feared to be still trapped under the earth.

The incident occurred after heavy rains hit the state from Thursday afternoon to noon yesterday, causing the landslide in the container and kongsi area of the Bukit Kukus paired road construction site.

The bodies of two workers, Indonesian Samsul Asman, 19, and Bangladesh national Attrul, 35, were recovered yesterday, while that of a Myanmar woman, Khin Aye Khaing, 33, was found at 1.30am today.

The fourth body, an Indonesian male, was found at 11.55am.