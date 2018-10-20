Choong Hann is BAM’s coaching director

Former national badminton singles player Wong Choong Hann (right) will be the new coaching director of Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Former national badminton singles player Wong Choong Hann was appointed as the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) coaching director effective January 1, 2019.

This was announced by BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria at a special press conference after chairing BAM’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) today.

Mohamad Norza said BAM had examined several other names before making the decision as well as looked at the situation in terms of the financial and current situation of the association.

“We had short-listed three other candidates. Eventually, all agreed to appoint Choong Hann for the post.

“We are looking for a coaching director who is able to adapt to the current environment of the training structure and coaches in BAM,” he said.

Commenting further, Mohamad Norza, who is also President of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (MOM), said that BAM’s gamble by appointing Choong Hann was to prepare the national squad to face the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

“His main task should be to help the national squad to pursue the country’s first gold medal in the Olympics.

“However, to set a KPI (Performance Indicator Index) we need to sit and talk with him because I believe Choong Hann also needs to see the current situation in terms of player performances,” he said.

For the record, Choong Hann’s numerous victories in tournaments included a silver medal in the World Championships in Birmingham, England, in 2003, twice helping the squad to qualify for the final in the Thomas Cup (1998, 2002) and he was the world number one player in August 2002 in the World Badminton Federation (BWF) ranking. — Bernama