The toys that kids will be asking for this Christmas

Crate Creatures Surprise Char — Picture courtesy of Crate Creatures Surprise

LOS ANGELES, Oct 20 — Toy giants such as Hamleys as well as Amazon, Walmart and Target have all recently released their predictions for the hottest toys of this year. Here we round up which popular toys kids will be asking for on their Christmas list this year, suitable for ages three to eight.

Crate Creatures Surprise

Kids can choose from a range of Crate Creatures Surprise, including the monstrous Char. Kids will need to break into Char’s crate to unleash their new friend, which comes with its very own crowbar to help them out. Once he’s free kids can pull Char’s tongue to hear him respond with a series of beastly noises, as well as record their own phrases. Kids can also tip Char upside down, shake his tail, and feed him his favourite treat when he’s been good.

Age 4 plus.

US$39.99 (166.30)

furReal Munchin’ Rex

The furReal collection of furry friends are a popular choice for kids this Christmas, with the Munchin’ Rex looking set to be top of the wish list. When stroked the baby dinosaur will respond with more than 35 sound-and-motion combinations, including dino-habitat sounds to recreate a prehistoric jungle. Rex also roars, bounces around, and comes with his own bottle, a broccoli treat, and caveman-cookie treat.

Age 4 plus.

Barbie® Dreamhouse®

Barbie® Dreamhouse® — Picture courtesy of Mattel

The Barbie Dreamhouse is the ultimate addition to any Barbie fan’s collection. With three floors, seven rooms, a pool, and even a working elevator, kids will have hours of fun playing out stories with Barbie and her friends. The classic toy has also been update with new design features to make Barbie’s home even more stylish, as well as high-tech additions which make use of lights, sounds, and motion for a more realistic experience, and a “flat screen” television which can be used by placing a smartphone into the specially designed holder.

Age 3 plus.

US$199.99

Boxer Interactive Robot

Tiny Boxer might be a robot, but he has his own personality, moods, and feelings, as well as a range of real-life responses and funny expressions to interact with kids. He also loves play time and comes with his own activity cards for fun game ideas, a remote control so kids can race him around and do tricks, and even his own ball for a game of soccer. Parents can also download the free app to their phone to keep kids entertained for longer with brand new games and more ways to interact with their new friends.

Age 6 plus.

US$79.99

Pikmi Pops Giant Pikmi Flips

Pikmi Pops Giant Pikmi Flips — Picture courtesy of Moose

The new giant-sized Pikmi Flips are the latest must-have toy from Pikmi Pops. The reversible scented plush toys turn from a giant fluffy pompom into a giant Pikmi in just one flip, with three Giant Pikmis to collect — Cinnabun the Bunny, Kessie the Cat, and Eddie the Dog. As well as the plushies each pack also includes two surprise messages, a collector’s guide, and eight different surprises for kids including small badges, gel pens, temporary tattoo sheets, and bag tags.

Age 5 plus.

US$44.99 — AFP-Relaxnews