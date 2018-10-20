Now Putrajaya says will introduce new legislation to regulate tobacco, vape and shisha

— The government will enact a new legislation to control tobacco, vaping and shisha activities soon, Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Oct 20 — The government will enact a new legislation to control tobacco, vaping and shisha activities soon, Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said.

“At the moment, there is only law to control tobacco products under the Food Act and vape products which contain nicotine under the Poison Act. However, to regulate non-nicotine vape products there is no law yet.

“So, that is why we are going to introduce a new legislation to control tobacco products and regulate vaping and shisha activities,” he told reporters at the Ipoh Cardiovascular Society Scientific Meeting held at the Weil Hotel here.

Dr Lee said the draft of the new legislation has been submitted to the Attorney General’s chambers and the Ministry had received the feedback.

“We have actually seen how the law has been drafted. The next thing is we are going to have a session with the parliamentarians and stakeholders for their feedback before we finally present it to the parliament,” he said.

Last Sunday, Dr Lee said that the new ban against smoking in public places and eateries will not be extended to vaping.

He explained that under current laws, the authorities could only take action on vape products which contain nicotine.