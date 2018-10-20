MB: Authorities to keep monitoring illegal land encroachment in Camerons

Pahang authorities will keep monitoring any illegal land encroachment activities in the highlands. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TEMERLOH, Oct 20 — The Pahang state government has ordered the Land and Mineral Office and the District Office of Cameron Highlands to keep monitoring any illegal land encroachment activities in the highlands.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said this would enable illegal farmers to be prosecuted as well as prevent the activities from destroying the environment.

“The state government will enforce strict legal action and we will not compromise with these illegal farmers,” he told the press after a meet-and-greet session Semantan constituents at the Kampung Paya Luas community hall here, today.

Recently, Regional Environmental Awareness Cameron Highland, an NGO, claimed that the illegal farms demolished by the National Security Council (MKN) during the previous Ops Gading had been revived by irresponsible parties.

Also, a landslide at Kampung Tiga, Terla, Cameron Highlands on October 14 claimed the lives of two women and a Myanmar man. — Bernama