Change is a must, MCA, but where do you even begin to fix the rot?

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, MCA’s sole MP had a few weeks back called for party leaders to recruit youths and Chinese professionals into the party. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The MCA will decide next month whether it should stay or leave the defeated Barisan Nasional (BN), but the real question still remains: How do you fix something that is so broken?

The fact is that the Chinese community have lost faith in the party is no secret; just take a look at how many parliamentary and state seats MCA won in GE14.

Three.

Granted, the corruption and criminal breach of trust (CBTs) charges against Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday has put even more pressure on MCA to leave Barisan Nasional (BN).

After all, no one wants to bet on a losing horse. With BN down to just Umno, MCA and MIC, let’s just say that the party is at its lowest ebb since its formation.

But beyond changing leaders, MCA should seriously ask itself what it needs to do in the long run.

Yes, it was the voice of the Chinese community, but that ship has sailed a long time ago. Now, the grassroots place their faith (and votes) in the DAP.

For too long, MCA has been perceived as a “towkay” party, one that has enriched Chinese businessmen with ties to BN at the expense of ordinary members.

MCA realised this in 2008, but was too slow to stop the tsunami of supporters migrating to DAP.

Added with the perception of MCA’s subservience to Umno, it is hardly surprising the once-popular party finds itself in the position it is today.

Now, abandoned and left in the wilderness, MCA party leaders are scrambling for the top positions.

But leading a losing party doesn’t really feel like winning, does it?

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, MCA’s sole MP had a few weeks back called for party leaders to recruit youths and Chinese professionals into the party.

What youths? They’re all already DAP members and leaders.

No, the real challenge is not for MCA to win back the support of the Chinese community.

The real challenge is for the party to figure out whether it should continue to exist in the first place.