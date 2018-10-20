Penang landslide death toll rises to four

Fire and Rescue Department personnel retrieve a body from the site of a landslide in Paya Terubong, George Town October 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 20 — The body of the fourth victim in the landslide in Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong, here, an Indonesian male, was taken out of the site at 11.55am today.

Director of the Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) Saadon Moktar said the body of Bahtiar, 36, was found by the sniffer dog unit at a sector not far from the location where the body of the third victim was recovered early today.

“The body was found at 11.30am and we brought it out at 11.55am. It was recovered at about 20 to 30m from where the third body was found.

“Our search was focused on the area near where the last victim was found. We believe that they were close by to each other,” he told reporters at the location today.

He added that so far, three more people were believed to be still buried in the landslide.

"A friend of one of the victims informed us that there is another Bangladesh national who is believed to be trapped and this brings the number of people who are still trapped to three, comprising one Indonesian and two Bangladesh nationals.

“We will inform the police about the increase in the number of victims believed to be still trapped,” he said.

Saadon said for the safety of the rescue team, the search-and-rescue operations may be temporarily stopped if rain falls, as the earth is soft at the location.

The landslide which was reported to have occurred at 1.56pm yesterday has so far claimed the lives of four foreign workers, while three others were injured and another three feared to be still trapped under the earth.

The incident occurred after heavy rains hit the state from Thursday afternoon to noon yesterday, causing the landslide in the container and kongsi area of the Bukit Kukus paired road construction site.

The bodies of two workers, Indonesian Samsul Asman, 19, and Bangladesh national Attrul, 35, were recovered yesterday, while that of a Myanmar woman, Khin Aye Khaing, 33, was found at 1.30am today. — Bernama