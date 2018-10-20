Malaysia’s water safe to drink straight from tap, says SPAN

SPAN CEO Datuk Mohd Ridhuan Ismail said the treated water that distributed to the public complied with the minimum quality standards set by MoH based on the Water Quality Guidelines released by the World Health Organisation. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The National Water Service Commission (SPAN) has confirmed that the country’s water supply is free from E.coli bacteria and safe for direct consumption.

In a statement issued today, SPAN chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Ridhuan Ismail said this was based on the results of the analysis carried out under the National Water Quality Control programme that showed the water supplied to the public was free from E.coli bacteria.

He said E.coli was among the microbiological parameters that were continuously analysed by water supply operators and the Health Ministry (MoH).

Chlorination was the most effective way to kill any bacteria, he said.

“At the last stage of treatment before water is distributed, water operators must ensure that there is a free chlorine residue of at least 0.2mg/l (milligram per litre) in the treated water to kill E.coli bacteria that may exist if there is pollution in the supply system,” he said.

The content of chlorine residues served as a shield to ensure water supply to be safe at all time for public consumption, as well as complying with the required drinking water standard.

“Hence, there is no issue on the existence of E.coli in the public water supply system that could be detrimental to one’s health,” he said.

He also said the treated water that distributed to the public complied with the minimum quality standards set by MoH based on the Water Quality Guidelines released by the World Health Organisation.

SPAN would also carried out inspection at all water treatment plants regularly to ensure effective treatment, as well as collaborating with MoH to monitor the quality of treated water up to standards. — Bernama