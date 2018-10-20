Kit Siang: BN components must return money if suspected stolen

Lim took to task former MCA president Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek for saying that he did not suspect certain funds received by the party were from stolen money. — Picture by KE Ooi

NILAI, Oct 20 — Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties including MCA should return all funds that they had received if the money is suspected to have been stolen, said DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang.

He took to task former MCA president Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek for saying that he did not suspect certain funds received by the party were from stolen money when in fact the 1MDB scandal was already hogging the headlines then (when he was MCA president then).

“He knew... (the status of the money) but said whether one would ask if money given by one’s father was stolen... if you know or suspect it was stolen money, you should ask.

“I think all political parties including Umno, MCA, Gerakan, MIC and other BN component parties in Sabah and Sarawak must return the money that they received from 1MDB to the treasury so that the money can returned to public,” he said.

The veteran politician was speaking at the National Seminar: “Visi Dalam Aspirasi Malaysia Baharu” in conjunction with the 47th Sanawi congress organised by Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia here today.

Dr Chua in an interview with a local portal had admitted receiving funding totalling RM16.5 million for the 13th general election from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

However, he claimed that he did not know where the money came from. — Bernama