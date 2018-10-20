Development, humanitarian values go hand in hand, says Anwar

Anwar said, at the moment, the effort to show Islamic understanding was facing the challenges of knowledge, understanding and attitude. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

NILAI, Oct 20 — The nation’s development needs to be in tandem with the emphasis on humanitarian aspects in order to heighten Islamic understanding more inclusively, said former Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim) chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said, however, at the moment, the effort to show Islamic understanding was facing the challenges of knowledge, understanding and attitude.

“Our economic view must not be just good governance and no corruption but there must be human values.

“Because, sometimes, development in terms of numbers shows stunning growth but the human dimension is marginalised,” he said.

He said this in the “National Seminar: The Vision of the New Malaysia Aspiration” in conjunction with the 47th general assembly organised by Abim.

Commenting further, Anwar, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s president-elect, said that it was one of the approaches that the government tried to implement today but it needed to be further strengthened.

Anwar, in his speech, also called on Malay children to master the Chinese language as it was an important regional ‘economic language’.

“Mastery of other languages must be supported but it does not mean I am defending the Chinese and English languages.

“The Chinese language is a strategic regional economic language at present provided it is accepted without questioning the position of the Malay language as the national language,” he said. — Bernama