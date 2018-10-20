Amitabh Bachchan to pay off loans for 850 farmers

The 76-year-old superstar has previously helped over 350 farmers from Maharashtra by paying back their loans. — AFP pic

MUMBAI, Oct 20 — Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has announced that he will be paying off loans for over 850 farmers from the northern Uttar Pradesh state, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 76-year-old superstar has previously helped over 350 farmers from Maharashtra by paying back their loans.

Bachchan wrote in his blog post, “Now a list of over 850 farmers from Uttar Pradesh have been identified and their loans amounting to over 5.5 crore (about US$748,000) shall be taken care of... the assistance from the bank in question assists in its execution and its benevolence.

The Bollywood star is hosting a TV show titled Kyun Banega Korpathi (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?). — Bernama