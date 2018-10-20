Perlis cops: No signs of foul play in Sungai Arau triple drowning

Three members of the same family were found drowned in Sungai Arau on Wednesday. ― Picture via Facebook/Nurul Faraain Abdul Rahman

KANGAR, Oct 20 — The post-mortem performed on the bodies of three family members who were drowned in Sungai Arau on Wednesday found there were no signs of foul play, said Perlis police chief SAC Noor Mushar Mohamed.

However, the exact cause of death could only be confirmed after a toxicology report completed by the Chemistry Department within the next few days, he said in a statement issued today.

The post-mortem conducted on the body of Norzalina Baharom, 35, her mother Norma Pin, 64, and her father, Baharom Ahmad, 66, at the Forensic Unit of the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, was completed yesterday.

Their bodies were found between 8.35am and 12.10pm yesterday. Baharom’s body was found at a sluice gate of Sungai Tambun Tulang in Simpang Empat, Norma’s in Sungai Tambun Tulang and Norzalina’s in Sungai Arau near Kampung Belat Batu.

Yesterday, police obtained remand order to detain the couple’s son, Mohd Zali, 37, who swam to safety after plunging into the Sungai Arau with his three family members, to assist in the investigation into the case.

It was also learned from Mohd Zali’s confession, that the three had committed suicide by drinking poison and plunging into the river at Kampung Bakong Arau at 2.45am on Wednesday.

Noor Mushar said the bodies had been identified by Norzalina’s husband, Othman Ramli, 39, and Norma’s grandniece, Nor Malia Ahmad, 31. — Bernama