Terengganu welcomes positive agenda in 11MP mid-term review

Terengganu MB Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the move to restore the spirit of federalism between the state and federal governments should also be praised as a positive reform brought by the new administration. — Bernama pic

DUNGUN, Oct 20 — The Terengganu government welcomed the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s efforts to provide a more equitable allocation to several states including Terengganu to ensure a more balanced regional development as stated in the Mid-Term Review of 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP).

Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the state government was grateful for the presentation of the agenda during the 11MP Mid-Term Review at the Dewan Rakyat on Friday and hoped for further negotiations on the matter.

He said that three of them (Ahmad Samsuri, Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail) had been called to attend the East Coast Economic Region (ECER) meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Oct 31 in Putrajaya.

“I believe that some of the matters that will be discussed at the meeting are related to the policy items laid out in the 11MP Mid-Term Review,” he told reporters after attending the Sekolah Menengah Agama Sultan Ismail Charity Dinner, at the Arena Square Hall here last night.

Also present was State Syariah Implementation, Education and Higher Education Committee chairman Satiful Bahri Mamat.

He said apart from the regional development agenda, the move to restore the spirit of federalism between the state and federal governments should also be praised as a positive reform brought by the new administration.

Hence, he also hoped the federal government would continue with the agreements or provisions that had been agreed upon such as in the distribution of oil royalty to Terengganu.

“The oil royalty is part of a long-standing agreement between the state and federal governments and the PH government, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has agreed to channel the special federal government’s payment of royalties directly to the state government and it is highly appreciated.

“Thus far, I can say that we have received some of the money and we are still waiting for the actual amount of the five per cent that we are entitled to,” he said.

In the meantime, he also expressed his gratitude to the federal government for continuing development projects benefiting the people including the Kemaman Hospital, Sultan Zainal Abidin University Hospital (UniSZA) and schools. — Bernama