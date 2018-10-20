Ensure development projects do not damage environment and affect safety, says PM

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the landslide incidents in Penang and other disastrous events that had taken place showed that there was no exemption for the country from catastrophes. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

LANGKAWI, Oct 20 — Development projects, particularly those proposed on hillside or mountain slopes, should be studied to ensure that they don’t damage the environment and affect safety, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The prime minister today said developers of such projects should also take into account the current uncertain weather conditions.

“The trees that grow in the jungle should be taken care of as they can act to stabilise the land,” he told the media after the handing over of keys to new houses for disaster victims in Kampung Kuala Teriang here.

According to him, the landslide incidents in Penang and other disastrous events that had taken place showed that there was no exemption for the country from catastrophes.

“It had happened in several other countries and we must learn from their experiences in facing the disasters,’’ he said.

In the meantime, Dr Mahathir expressed his appreciation at the willingness of various quarters to assist the disaster victims in Kampung Kuala Teriang regardless of time.

“I am glad many who came to help the victims and this somewhat eased the stress they faced,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ayer Hangat State Assemblyman, Juhari Bulat, said 46 houses which were destroyed in the storm and flood incident on August 23 were rebuilt.

Besides government initiatives through Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) and the Langkawi District Office’s Disaster Fund, he said the rebuilding of the house was also assisted by private companies.

“During the recent catastrophe, many parties including hotels have come forward to provide immediate assistance including preparing food for the victims,” he said. — Bernama