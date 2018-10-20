Sultan Nazrin: Most voters want a transparent, trustworthy government

Sultan Nazrin said the younger generation, especially graduates should not be influenced over political polemics and to think instead of what the people’s message was based on the GE14 results. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, Oct 20 — Majority of the voters want a more transparent, open and trustworthy government, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah said today.

“Trustworthiness is the determining key that can develop a nation, state, civilisation and grandeur, while the absence of trustworthiness can destroy all of them,” he said in his speech at the 58th Universiti Malaya Convocation held at the university’s Dewan Tunku Canselor, Kuala Lumpur.

Sultan Nazrin said the younger generation, especially graduates should not be influenced over political polemics and to think instead of what the people’s message was based on the GE14 results.

“The result of the election shows that the political culture in Malaysia is based on the people,” he said.

“The decision made by ordinary people was decisive. It is obvious that they have made a choice free from being influenced by historical sentiments, institutional domination, existing stability status-quo and material rewards,” Sultan Nazrin added.

He said that graduates should strive and aim to be trustworthy, as while “the world now is full of knowledgeable people”, those with trustworthiness are hard to come by.

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr, Sultan Nazrin said intelligence plus character is the goal of true education.

“Education which stops with efficiency may prove to be the greatest menace to the society. The most dangerous criminal may be the man gifted with reason, but no morals,” he said.