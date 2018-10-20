Search for victims of Penang landslide resumes

Fire and Rescue Department personnel search for victims of the landslide at Paya Terubong in George Town October 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 20 — The search-and-rescue (SAR) operations for the victims in the landslide in Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong, near here was resumed today.

Head of the Fire and Rescue Operations Branch of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Putrajaya Morni Mamat said the second day of the SAR began at 8am.

He said the SAR operations was now focused on body recovery and the department did not expect any survivors due to the depth of landslide.

“We are continuing the SAR operations today which is divided into three sectors located about 50 metres from the landslide, based on where the three bodies were found. We hope that with the good weather today, the remaining victims will be found as quickly as possible.

“As at 1.30am, we have recovered four victims, three of whom have died while another injured,” he told reporters at the location here today.

Morni said the SAR operations ended at 4.45am today due to heavy rain.

He said the firemen faced some difficulty locating the remaining victims caught in the landslide as the soil was soft and could be dangerous to search efforts.

“However, with the help of tracking devices brought by the SMART team and K9 sniffer dogs, we hope to locate the remaining victims who are still trapped (in the landslide),” he said.

“He said 143 rescuers from various departments and agencies were involved in the SAR operations.

Meanwhile, Timur Laut District Police Chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said so far, there were nine victims with three dead, three injured and three more still trapped in the landslide.

He said the three victims still trapped in the landslide were two Indonesian men and one Bangladesh national.

“We have confirmed the three missing people through their friends and wives, others we cannot confirm. Do not speculate on the actual number. We cannot determine how many.

Che Zaimani said in the incident on Friday, most of the workers had gone for Friday prayers and many did not return to the location when they found out about the incident.

“So we are waiting for their friends and relatives to call us or come here to tell us about any missing relatives,” he said.

Che Zaimani said the rescuers would search the location for more victims who may still be buried in the landslide.

In the incident which was reported to have occurred at 1.56pm yesterday, three foreign workers died, three injured while three more are feared to be still trapped in the landslide.

The tragedy occurred after heavy rains in the state from Thursday afternoon until noon yesterday, causing the landslide in the container and kongsi area at the Bukit Kukus paired road construction site.

Two bodies were recovered yesterday — Indonesian national Samsul Asman, 19, and Bangadesh worker Attrul, 35, while the body of a Myanmar woman Khin Aye Khaing, 33, was recovered at 1.30am today. — Bernama