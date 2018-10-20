Third Run for National Unity draws impressive 1,600 crowd

Participants at the starting line during the Run for National Unity event at the Perdana Botanical Gardens in Kuala Lumpur October 20, 2018. — Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The Run for National Unity 2018 aimed at promoting national unity and harmony saw the participation of 1,600 Malaysians from all walks of life amid the backdrop of the Perdana Botanical Garden in the city centre today.

Organised by HELP University and the Redberry Group, this year was its third run following a successful debut in 2016.

The event was also graced by Minister of National Unity and Social Well-being Senator P. Waythamoorthy who officiated and flagged off the event held at 7.30am.

Expressing his delight at having such programmes in the name of national unity and being the first minister under the Pakatan Harapan government to attend the run since its debut, Waythamoorthy said more similar sporting events should be held throughout the year especially in the month of October.

P. Waythmoorthy (right) greets participants of the Run for National Unity event at Perdana Botanical Gardens in Kuala Lumpur October 20, 2018.

“Usually we observe more national unity events during the month of August leading up to the Merdeka celebrations but the celebratory ‘mood’ diminishes after that.

“So this run is a good initiative to continue that spirit of national unity,” he told Malay Mail after flagging off the participants.

He added that he may discuss with the organisers and other tertiary education institutions to organise similar runs in the rural areas as national unity was inclusive of non-urban areas.

Asked if he looked forward to the run next year, Waythamoorthy agreed and quipped that he should take part as a runner himself.

“I am very encouraged with today’s multiracial, energised and spirited crowd who display their utmost desire to promote national unity,” he said.

Vice-chancellor of HELP University Paul Chan said today’s event have been proven successful with the attendance of Malaysians representing their diversities and cultures.

“As the organiser, we would like to continue to support as many similar event as possible in the view of nation building and encourage bonding among different ethnic groups,” he said.

Participants taking part in the Run for National Unity event at Perdana Botanical Gardens in Kuala Lumpur October 20, 2018.

With the race concluding around 9.30am, each participants also received a finisher medal and certificate during the event.

Participants also walked away with additional prizes such as hampers, sport bicycles, smart phones and motorcycles from the lucky draw event.

The run was divided into 13 categories; men’s and women’s open (international), Astro Prima men’s and women’s open (Malaysian), men’s and women’s open (veteran Malaysian), primary school boys and girls, secondary school boys and girls, family team, corporate team, and physically-impaired.

The men’s and women’s categories covered a distance of 10 kilometres, while the one for secondary students covered seven kilometres.

The primary students, team events and physically-challenged categories covered five kilometres.