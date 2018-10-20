Malaysia’s campaign fizzles out in Denmark Open

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Malaysian’s challenge in the 2018 Denmark Open Badminton Tournament come to an end after two mixed doubles pairs left standing were defeated by their respective opponents in the quarter-finals in Odense, Denmark on Friday (Saturday in Malaysia).

Sixth seed, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying failed to end their jinx for the past few months after being beaten by the unheralded South Korean pair of Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yujung; losing 14-21, 21-17 and 12-21, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website;www.bwfworldtour.bwfbadminton.com.

Another pair, seventh seeded Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai also lost in straight sets, 14-21 and 11-21 to Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand in another last eight match.

The country’s campaign in the men’s singles and doubles and also the women’s doubles pair had fizzled out in the preliminary round.

Malaysia did not send representatives to the BWF World Tour Super 750 Tournament which offered a total purse prize of US$775,000 (RM3.220 million). — Bernama