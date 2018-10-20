Yves Saint Laurent holiday makeup shines with metallics

Essentials from the ‘Holiday Look’ makeup collection from Yves Saint Laurent Beauty. — Picture by Yves Saint Laurent Beaute

PARIS, Oct 20 — With the festive season just around the corner, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty has unveiled its “Holiday Look,” a glistening makeup collection with rock ‘n’ roll rock undertones that shines with metallic shades, gold and contrasts.

Audacity is on the agenda for 2018 holiday beauty looks, as Yves Saint Laurent proves with this festive collection playing on contrasting textures, colours and effects. The brand’s “Holiday Look” collection can be used in a multitude of standout combinations this party season.

Captivating eyes

The collection centrepiece, the “Gold Attraction” palette, is a multi-use holiday palette for cheeks, face and eyes. The black and gold case houses powder eyeshadows in soft, shimmering golds and an icy blue. It also features creamy blushes in coral and fuchsia shades to bring warmth to cheeks, plus a highlighter to sculpt and illuminate the face.

Matte, glossy or metallic lips

YSL Beauty presents new shades of three of its lip products for holiday 2018. “Rouge Pur Couture” lipstick comes in seven shades as “Holiday Look” collector’s editions (including a fuchsia pink, a bold red, a coral and a nude), “Rouge Volupté Shine” conditioning lip colour comes in burgundy and orange hues, and “Tatouage Couture Metallics” liquid lip stain lands in a strong metallic plum shade.

The “Holiday Look” is completed with the YSL “Touche Eclat” highlighter pen in three shades, “Face Highlighter” in pale pink and bronze, and “La Laque Couture” nail polish in burgundy/plum or gold hues.

For more information visit www.yslbeautyus.com. — AFP-Relaxnews