Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Janet Jackson to perform at MTV EMAs

Rapper Nicki Minaj poses backstage with her Best Hip-Hop Video award for ‘Chun-Li’ at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York August 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

BILBAO, Oct 20 — The MTV Europe Music Awards have announced several of the performers who will grace the stage at this year's EMAs, and they're not lacking for talent, with Nicki Minaj, Halsey and Janet Jackson all set to take the stage.

There will also be the Spanish singer Rosalía, whose album El mal querer drops just days before the ceremony and who, along with Halsey, will be making her EMA stage debut.

Minaj, meanwhile, last appeared at the EMAs in 2014, when she hosted the show and performed a medley of songs including Anaconda and Super Bass.

Janet Jackson will appear as this year's Global Icon winner in addition to giving a performance, while the ceremony's host, Hailee Steinfeld, is likewise on the performer roster.

Organisers also revealed that Narcos: Mexico co-stars Michael Peña and Diego Luna are set to appear as award presenters.

The MTV EMA ceremony will be broadcast ‘live’ from Bilbao on Sunday, November 4 at 9pm CET.

Nominees were announced earlier this month, with Camila Cabello leading the way with six nominations. Ariana Grande and Post Malone follow with five, and Drake and Dua Lipa earned four nods each.

Voting is open until November 3 at www.mtvema.com/vote. — AFP-Relaxnews