DAP discriminates against East Coast? Back it up with proof, Kit Siang tells Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang must provide proof to his claims that DAP opposed equal development for East Coast states, Lim Kit Siang said today.

The Gelang Patah MP was responding to Hadi’s remarks made yesterday, where the latter accused DAP of not wanting to support the government’s efforts in developing the states of Kelantan and Terengganu.

“I am giving Hadi two days to substantiate his allegation or he will stand convicted in the court of public opinion in Malaysia and the world of resorting to lies and falsehoods to pursue to his political ends.

“I do not know whether Hadi’s latest resort to lies and falsehoods is part of the PAS’ latest effort to save some of the ‘shipwrecked’ passengers in Barisan Nasional,” Lim said in a statement.

The DAP leader said that Hadi will be a “disgrace to political Islam” if the latter cannot substantiate his allegation that DAP discriminates against the East Coast by opposing equal development for Terengganu and Kelantan.

“Lies and falsehoods are as sinful in Islam as in other great religions in the world, and no honourable religious teacher will resort to lies and falsehoods to advance his personal agenda,” Lim added.