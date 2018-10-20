MIC to conduct party polls today

In June, Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran was named the new MIC president after winning the post unopposed to replace Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — MIC delegates will start voting at 4pm today to elect the party’s deputy president, three vice-presidents and 21 members of Central Working Committee (CWC) for the 2018-2021 term.

The election will witness a straight fight between former CWC member Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and former Perak MIC chairman Tan Sri M. Ramasamy, vying for MIC deputy president post.

The three vice-president posts will also witness fierce competition among 10 candidates.

Among those vying for vice-president posts are incumbent Datuk T. Mohan, former MIC Youth chief Datuk C. Sivarraajh, former Negri Sembilan MIC chairman Datuk L. Manickam and former Johor MIC chairman Datuk M. Asojan.

A total of 44 candidates will be competing for 21 CWC seats including Datuk P. Kamalanathan, Datuk N. Muneandy, K. Sathasivam, R. Gunaselaan, M. Mathuraiveran, and J. Dhinagaran.

The polling process is expected to complete at 7pm and the results are scheduled to be announced at 10pm tonight, according to party officials.

In June, Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran was named the new MIC president after winning the post unopposed to replace Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam who decided to retire. — Bernama