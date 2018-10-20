Heavy rain halts search for Penang landslide victims

Fire and Rescue Department personnel search for victims of the landslide at Paya Terubong in George Town October 19, 2018. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 20 — The search and rescue (SAR) operations to locate the landslide victims feared buried at the construction site at Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong near here was temporarily halted following heavy rain earlier this morning.

Deputy Commander of the Search and Rescue (SAR) Operations Mohd Tarmizi Mat Jaafar, who is also Penang Fire Rescue Department officer, said the operation involving Special Tactical Operations and Rescue Malaysia (STORM) team along with K-9 sniffer dog unit had to be suspended for fear of more landslides.

“The operations were suspended at 4.45am following heavy rain and there was no landslide reported to have occurred during the downpour. At 7.30am, we have yet to start the operation because we need to monitor and inspect the scene.

“We need to monitor the area to see whether there is a land movement and so on and then we will hold a meeting to determine whether the situation is safe to carry out the SAR operations,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The heavy rain stopped at about 6.30am and the Bernama check at the site of the landslide found the presence of firefighters and police personnel who were there since last night.

The tragedy has caused three foreign workers to die, three injured while 10 others feared to be buried alive.

The 1.56pm incident occurred following downpour in the state since Thursday evening that caused the hilly areas to collapse and slide down bringing the containers and workers’ quarters to be buried together at the construction site of the paired road at Jalan Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong here.

The body of an Indonesian men Samsul Asman, 19, was found at 3.30pm and Bangladeshi Attrul, 35, at 5.08pm yesterday while the body of Myanmar woman Khin Aye Khaing, 33, was found at 1.30am this morning. — Bernama