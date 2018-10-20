A taste of the high life in KL with CÉ LA VI

CE LA VI’s swanky new joint features a fine dining restaurant, lounge, and a nightclub. — Pictures by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Oct 20 — Modern Asian dining, cigar rooms, and a nightclub complete with a state-of-the-art sound system - these are just a few of the luxuries that CÉ LA VI KL debuted at their opening night on October 18.

Some may recognise CÉ LA VI's name from its Singapore branch, perched atop the iconic Marina Bay Sands, which set the stage for the closing scene in the year’s favourite rom-com Crazy Rich Asians.

Now, Malaysians will get to sample the finer things in life with CÉ LA VI KL which calls the 37th floor of Ilham Tower on Jalan Binjai its home.

Their space boasts 360-degree views of the city’s skyline, making it an ideal spot to take in the fireworks display when the New Year rolls around.

Guests can expect views of KLCC and KL Tower while kicking back in the outdoor lounge.

Gastronomic delights inspired by Japanese and Indochinese cuisine are the star attractions of CÉ LA VI’s restaurant which comes complete with private dining rooms and al fresco seating.

Their concept of Modern Asian dining marries traditional Japanese dishes with ingredients and techniques drawn from pan-Asian cuisines, giving rise to new tastes and textures for the palate.

Master mixologists adopt the same approach with their cocktail menu which is carefully curated with international classics and unique drinks with ingredients that pair well with the Malaysian climate.

Chefs hard at work behind CE LA VI’s sushi counter.

Guests will get to rub shoulders with society’s crème de la crème in the lounge which features indoor and outdoor seating, panoramic views, and even a private cigar room.

The establishment also aims to reinvigorate the nightclub experience with their line-up of local and international DJs and a cutting-edge Void sound system that gives off crystal clear audio.

CÉ LA VI Global Executive Chairman Mark Bedingham said that the opening in Kuala Lumpur, a multicultural and diverse city, was a perfect match to the brand’s ethos which prides itself on creating multisensorial experiences.

Equipped with the latest technology, CE LA VI’s nightclub distinguishes itself by being a cut above the rest.

“An experience with CÉ LA VI is always multi-dimensional, from the breathtaking rooftop location with stunning vistas to sensorial spaces matched with Asian hospitality.

“The worlds of music, mixology, and food will come together at CÉ LA VI Kuala Lumpur to create an unforgettable experience for our guests in Malaysia,” said Bedingham.

CÉ LA VI has also set its sights set on opening new locations in Dubai, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Taipei.

CE LA VI’s KL establishment is set in the heart of the city’s Golden Triangle.

Their establishments are often frequented by the likes of notable A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Hemsworth, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, and David Beckham, and they are currently listed at #67 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 Clubs world rankings.

The name of the brand derives itself from a French phrase which means, ‘this is life’, a phrase usually meant to convey a dejected acceptance of life’s difficulties, but CÉ LA VI aims to overturn that cynicism into something closer to ‘this is the life’ by spoiling their guests with nothing but the best that nightlife and entertainment has to offer.

For more information, visit CÉ LA VI KL’s website.