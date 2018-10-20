Neil Young to release 1976 ‘live’ album with previously unheard track

‘Songs for Judy’ comprises recordings from Young’s November 1976 solo acoustic tour across the US. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 20 — Veteran rocker Neil Young has announced a new ‘live’ acoustic album called Songs for Judy, featuring tracks from his 1976 solo performances in US cities including New York, Atlanta, Boston, Fort Worth, Houston, Chicago, Boulder, Madison.

The debut release from his Reprise Records imprint, Shakey Pictures Records, it features the previously unreleased track, No One Seems to Know.

While Young has regularly played the song ‘live’, it has never been included on an album. The version on Songs for Judy was recorded in Boulder, Colorado on November 7, 1976.

Among the other 22 tracks are Heart of Gold, Here We Are in the Years, The Needle and the Damage Done and Young’s Buffalo Springfield cover Mr Soul.

One song, Campaigner, recorded in Boston on November 22, 1976, has already been released.

The collection was put together by director Cameron Crowe producer and photographer Joel Bernstein, who both contributed to the liner notes.

Songs for Judy will release November 30 in the US for CD and digital versions, and December 14 for vinyl. Pre-orders are open now, and come with an instant download of Campaigner. — AFP-Relaxnews