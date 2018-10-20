Love conquers all: Zairil, Dyana to marry in December

The couple were engaged at Ipoh’s Kinta Riverfront Hotel in March this year.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — DAP couple Zairil Khir Johari and Dyana Sofya Mohd Daud are getting married on December 9, after announcing their engagement earlier this year.

Dyana confirmed the news to Sinar Harian, when she was asked to comment on images of the wedding invitations which have been shared on social media.

“It’s true lah,” she said.

The couple were engaged at Ipoh’s Kinta Riverfront Hotel in March this year.

The private ceremony was attended by the couple’s friends and family, amid a heavy press presence.

Penang state executive councillor Zairil said at the time that the couple would marry before the end of this year.