Negri Sembilan PKR election begins at 10am

SEREMBAN, Oct 20 — Polling in eight divisions of PKR in Negri Sembilan begins at 10am today, involving 36,970 members.

The election held today after being postponed to give way to the nomination day of the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election on Sept 29.

The eight divisions are Jelebu with membership of 3,439, Jempol (3,353), Seremban (4,959), Kuala Pilah (2,876), Rasah (3,807), Rembau (6,421), Telok Kemang (8,333) and Tampin (3,782).

PKR Central Electoral Committee chairman Datuk Rashid Din said the police and Rela personnel would be stationed at each polling stations to monitor and control the situation.

“The police will also be stationed at the hotspots that have been identified to monitor the situation,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama