German-Malaysian singer Natasha Sass seeks world stage

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Aspiring to be a world-class singer one day, Malaysian singer Natasha Sass is well on her way to stardom.

The singer of German-Malaysian parentage started singing at the age of six.

For many people, discovering their passion can be a lifelong journey.

Sass, who was born on January 1, 2000, discovered her love for singing very early and decided she wanted to pursue it for the rest of her life.

Growing up listening to Selena Gomez, Celine Dion and Beyonce, she took her first step towards building a career in the music industry by taking local voice classes when she was 10 years old and started recording cover versions of songs in a rented studio.

This early start, fuelled by her drive and hard work, equipped her to take to the stage with ease.

“I am well versed in songs in English, German, Bahasa Malaysia and Bahasa Indonesia,” she said, adding that she writes her own compositions.

She has performed for audiences all over the world and has worked with many notable names in the industry.

Some of her memorable performances include a national ‘live’ broadcast at Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (2013), AR Rahman’s concert in Singapore (2014), and opening for R&B superstar, Usher at the F1 post-race concert (2016).

At the age of 13, she was invited to the United States to work on four songs with producers and songwriters who got her to do a recording in Nashville — one of which, Indestructible, later became a chart-topper in Malaysia.

“Among my favourite singers internationally are Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Beyonce and Michael Jackson and locally would be Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza.

“I also love to play volleyball, horseback riding, boxing and watching movies when I have the time,” she said.

When she attended international musician David Foster’s concert in Indonesia earlier this year, she got the opportunity to meet the renowned songwriter who happily played the piano for her.

She was also part of the Malaysian tour of the Bruno Mars’s 24K Magic concert.

Currently, she is attending classical vocal training with famed coach Siti Chairani and continuously listens to different genres of music to find inspiration.

She started working on a Malay pop song to pay tribute to her Malaysian roots.

The single, Hello Dunia, which she created with Ezra Kong and producer Omar K., is available on major digital platforms with a music video on Vevo.

“My first German single Wenn ich Schlaf is out too. At the beginning of next year, I will be going on tour with Siti Nurhaliza and Tulus,” she said.

“The tour covers Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

“I am also working on songs in German and an album.

“For Malaysia, I am working on songs in Malay and English.”

Currently, her English single Your Story, recorded, written and produced in Los Angeles, will be out under Universal Music Malaysia. Producers are working on a music video too,

She has been travelling a lot, to Los Angeles to work on new songs, and to Manila to film a music video with the singing sensation, Charice.

She is far from the days she spent singing at home.

The future looks bright for this budding singer whose goal is to inspire and comfort people with her songs.

“I know everything that is worth having takes hard work and I am excited to see where my hard work takes me.”

Her father and manager Dirk Sass added: “With all that she has accomplished so far, what the industry experts and music critics said are proving to be true: 18-year-old Natasha is one of the youngest and most talented R&B-pop artistes the world should look out for.”

He manages an international entertainment company that augurs well for Sass in her future pursuits.