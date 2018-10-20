Dr Wan Azizah’s Brussels visit boosts Malaysia-EU ties

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail attends the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (Asem) Summit in Brussels October 19, 2018. — Bernama pic

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 — Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail says her official visit to Brussels to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting (Asem) summit has been fruitful in boosting bilateral ties between Malaysia and the European Union (EU).

Dr Wan Azizah arrived here Wednesday leading the Malaysian delegation to the 12th Asem summit on October 18 and 19.

This is her first visit to Europe since her appointment as Malaysia’s deputy prime minister on May 21 after Pakatan Harapan took over power from Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election in May.

Speaking to the media before returning to Malaysia at the conclusion of her visit, Dr Wan Azizah said she had fruitful meetings with three heads of government and a deputy prime minister from the EU as well as highlighted and intervened on several important issues at the summit.

Dr Wan Azizah held bilateral meetings with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte; Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar; Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg and her Belgian counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Jan Jambon.

“I brought up the issue of palm oil with all the four leaders and reiterated the fact that Malaysia still retains 55 per cent of its forest cover.

“Our palm oil conforms to international standards and it is mandatory for all Malaysian palm oil players to be certified sustainable through the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification scheme,” she told Bernama and RTM at the end of the summit yesterday.

“With Belgium, I also talked about anti-terrorism cooperation and collaboration in cybersecurity. Jambon said there should be a level playing field for countries producing edible oils and that there should not be any discrimination in that respect.

“Norway, meanwhile, expressed interest in working towards enhancing business ties between both countries and both of us want a more coherent agenda internationally to build an alliance on the sustainable use of the ocean,” she said.

With Ireland, she said, a discussion took place on how Malaysia can be a gateway for the country to the other Asean states.

“Mr Varadkar mentioned future plans of expanding their global footprint, including having more Irish agencies in Malaysia,” she said, adding that Malaysia also supports Ireland and Norway’s bid for a seat at the United Nations Security Council.

As Malaysia remains resolute in seeking justice for the victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 that was shot down in 2014, Dr Wan Azizah said she did touch on the subject with Rutte.

The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is still investigating the disaster. MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was brought down.

“On MH17, Malaysia and the Netherlands want a closure for the families and loved ones involved in the tragedy as soon as possible and we want investigations to be concluded swiftly. We agreed to cooperate in this matter,” said Dr Wan Azizah.

She said the Netherlands and Malaysia agreed that it is even more vital to staying connected because of this issue and want more cooperation and intelligence sharing.

The two-day Asem summit had gathered the heads of state/government of 51 Asian and European countries, EU representatives and the Asean secretary-general.

“With all the heads of government, I mentioned that I see Malaysia as a country of Muslim democrats, with a Muslim-majority population changing the government in a peaceful plus stable manner, taking into account the rights of other races as well,” she said.

With her national statement at the second plenary session of the Asem summit on the topic ‘Reinforcing the Multilateral System: Advancing the Asem Partnership on Global Challenges’, Dr Wan Azizah extolled women empowerment, countered the prevailing anti-palm oil sentiments and showcased what the New Malaysia is all about.

In a bilateral meeting with Federica Maria Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on the sidelines of the summit, Dr Wan Azizah secured January 2019 as the month for Malaysia and the EU to sign a partnership cooperation agreement (PCA). Individual Asean members will first need to sign a PCA with the EU to qualify for the free-trade agreement (FTA).

Dr Wan Azizah had also highlighted and intervened on several important issues, such as on countering terrorism as well as on refugees and migration, at the Asem summit.

On counter-terrorism, she said Malaysia strongly condemns all acts, methods and practices of terrorism which have caused the loss of many innocent lives, injury to countless innocent civilians and damage to public property and infrastructure.

“We remain committed to tackling the threat of terrorism by addressing its root causes, and strengthening policies, legal frameworks and enforcement against such activities,” she said.

On refugees and migration, she said Malaysia believed that the benefits of globalisation have to be equally shouldered between governments of countries from where the refugees and migrants originate and the receiving countries.

“We are concerned over the influx of irregular migrants into Malaysia which has resulted in the population of persons of concern numbering 161,146 as of August 1, 2018. Such a large number is of concern to us as most of them are likely to be in the country for a long period of time owing to the slow resettlement process. And there is also a sizeable number of UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholders in Malaysia with no prospects of resettlement,” she said.

Asem member nations represent 60 per cent of the world’s population, contribute 55 per cent of global trade, 65 per cent of the global gross domestic product and 75 per cent of global tourism.

Malaysia’s total trade with the EU grew by 17.5 per cent to RM175.08 billion (US$40.81 billion) in 2017 versus 2016, based on Ministry of International Trade and Industry data. — Bernama