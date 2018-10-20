Body of third Penang landslide victim found

The construction site between Bukit Kukus and Bukit Paya Terubong where the landslide occurred in Paya Terubong October 19, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 20 — The body of the third victim of a landslide at a construction site of the paired road at Jalan Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong which occurred yesterday, was found and retrieved at about 1.30am today.

The body of Khin Aye Khaing, 33, was found not far from where the second body was found. Aye Khaing’s body was identified by her husband, who is a worker at the construction site.

Deputy Commander of the Search and Rescue (SAR) Operations Mohd Tarmizi Mat Jaafar, who is with the Penang Fire and Rescue Department, said Aye Khaing’body was found by the K-9 sniffer dog unit.

“We took an hour to bring up the body from the debris as the landslide there was serious,” he said Bernama.

He said the body was sent to Penang Hospital for post mortem.

Yesterday, two bodies were found, that of Indonesia Samsul Asman, 19, and Bangladeshi man Attrul, 35. The landslide which occurred at 1.56pm yesterday left three people injured, with at least 10 people buried alive.

Mohd Tarmizi said the search and rescue (SAR) team was also assisted by the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) and the operation was continued for the remaining victims.

He said the sniffer dogs also found another plot at the scene believed to be the location of the remaining victims and efforts were made to get to them.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified several plots at the site of construction project of the paired road at jalan Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong, here, where victims were believed to be buried.

Its director, Saadon Moktar, said the plots were detected with the help of the Tracker Dog Unit (K9) during the search and rescue operation.

"The search for victims was concentrated on several of the plots and we hope to find victims who are still buried in the debris.

“We will continue with the SAR operation and our men will be assigned according to a duty roster. Despite several difficulties we hope to recover all the buried victims immediately," he said. — Bernama