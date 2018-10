File picture shows WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaking to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London in this August 19, 2012 file photo. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 19 — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is suing the Ecuador government for violating his “fundamental rights” in the country’s London embassy where he has been living since 2012, the whistleblowing website said today.

“Julian Assange today launched a case accusing the government of Ecuador of violating his fundamental rights and freedom,” WikiLeaks said in a statement. — AFP