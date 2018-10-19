Britney Spears announces 2019 Las Vegas residency

Britney Spears performs during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 29, 2016. — Reuters pic

LAS VEGAS, Oct 19 — Britney Spears has announced a new Las Vegas residency called Britney: Domination that kicks off next February, with tickets for 32 performances set to go on sale next Friday.

The Grammy-winning star will stage her show at the Park Theatre at the Park MGM resort, promising an “immersive experience” bringing fans “closer to the excitement that ever” as they party, dance and sing along with her catalogue of hits.

While little has been revealed about the program, Spears promises a “brand-new show,” saying “I am so happy to be returning to my second home — Las Vegas!”

The singer’s previous Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, ran from 2013 to 2017, including nearly 250 performances in all. After its run at The AXIS in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, it was adapted into a 2018 international concert tour.

Tickets to Britney: Domination start at US$79 at will go on sale via Ticketmaster on October 26 at 10am Pacific time. Find details at www.parkmgm.com/en/entertainment/britney-spears.html. — AFP-Relaxnews