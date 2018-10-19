Lil Wayne shares ‘Uproar’ video

Rapper Lil Wayne shared a video for his new single. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 — The American rapper has shared a new video for the song Uproar, taken from his latest album, Tha Carter V.

Watch the video for Uproar by Lil Wayne on YouTube.

The video accompanying the rapper’s new single, Uproar, features a cameo from Swizz Beatz, who produced the track. The video also features montages of dancers doing the #UproarChallenge dance.

Time reports that when Lil Wayne released his recent Tha Carter V album, fans of the rapper soon declared Uproar to be the most danceable track on the record. This led to a slew of videos, posted online with the #UproarChallenge hashtag, showing fans busting out their finest dance moves to the song.

Swizz Beatz and Lil Wayne then joined in the craze, sharing videos of themselves dancing to the tune.

Uproar is taken from the album, Tha Carter V, which features contributions from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg. — AFP-Relaxnews