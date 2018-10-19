Mark Ruffalo to play twins in HBO mini-series

US actor Mark Ruffalo, here seen in Cannes, May 2014, for ‘Foxcatcher,’ which earned him an Oscar nomination. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 — After Ewan McGregor’s double act in Fargo and James Franco’s dopplegangers in The Deuce, it’s Mark Ruffalo’s turn to play two related characters in HBO’s I Know This Much Is True.

Based on the 1998 novel of the same name, I Know This Much Is True will see Mark Ruffalo play identical twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey.

While Dominick has the apparently normal life, Thomas struggles with paranoid schizophrenia and their paths compel Dominick to uncover a sequence of family secrets.

HBO is promoting it as a family saga that “follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness.”

Derek Cianfrance of The Place Beyond the Pines and Blue Valentine is to direct while Ruffalo is among the show’s producers.

Prior to becoming a regular in Marvel’s enormous superhero franchise The Avengers, Mark Ruffalo has featured in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Zodiac, and The Normal Heart.

The last time he led a TV series was in the March 2000 NYPD drama The Beat. He is to appear in the 2019 sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. — AFP-Relaxnews