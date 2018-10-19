KLIA holds mock plane crash drill

KLIA operator, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), held a mock aircraft crash drill today. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SEPANG, Oct 19 — Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) operator, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), today held a mock aircraft crash exercise to ensure its readiness in facing crisis.

The scenario was a flight from Dubai with 226 passengers and six crew members that was scheduled to land at the KLIA at night hit a drone during its final approach for landing.

The plane was then forced to land at runway two KLIA. Unfortunately, during the forced landing, it crashed and caught fire.

Media representatives were invited to witness the emergency and rescue operation by various agencies including MAHB personnel, the medical team and Fire and Rescue Department.

There were also mock press conferences held by MAHB every 30 minutes to provide updates on the incident.

MAHB acting group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin in a statement on the exercise said, with the number of passengers increasing every year, holding a full-scale exercise with the re-enactment of an air crash at the airport this time around is timely.

During this time last month, KLIA and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) registered 44.7 million passengers which is a 3.2 per cent increase from the corresponding period last year, he said. — Bernama