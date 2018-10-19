MB: Perak committed to building new airport

At the same time, Ahmad Faizal said, the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) would be upgraded to enable landing by bigger aircraft. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Oct 19 — The Perak government will proceed with its intention to build a new airport of international standard in an effort to attract more foreign tourists to the state, said Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

At the same time, he said, the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) here would be upgraded to enable landing by bigger aircraft.

“We also welcome the proposal to build an international airport here to cater for cargo aircraft, or passenger aircraft from low cost airlines,” he told this to reporters after the presentation of Islamic Education Excellent Award here today.

He said this in response to a statement by State Investment, Industry nd Regional Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin last Tuesday that the proposed construction of a new airport in Perak should be reviewed because of the high cost involved.

Mohammad Nizar said it was more apt for the LTSAS to be upgraded to provide for more bigger aircraft to land. — Bernama