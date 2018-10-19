Grandmother dies hours after being mowed down by bus in Johor

Paramedics attend to Er Shok Siew, 80, after she was found lying underneath the rear section of an express bus at the Larkin Sentral Public Transportation Terminal in Johor Baru October 19, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Info Trafik JDT WhatsApp group

JOHOR BARU, Oct 19 — The 80-year-old grandmother, who was run over by an express bus at the Larkin Sentral Public Transportation Terminal here today, has died from her injuries.

The victim, identified as Er Shok Siew from Batu Pahat, was found lying unconscious by Larkin Sentral’s staff behind the rear wheel of an express bus at noon.

She died several hours after she was admitted for emergency treatment at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA).

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais said police will detain the 61-year-old bus driver who was involved in the accident.

“The driver will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving,” he said.

Earlier, Malay Mail reported that Er fractured her right leg in the incident.

It was unclear how the victim was mowed down in the busy bus terminal.

A 19-second video of the incident showed Er lying underneath the bus with her belongings strewn on the ground.

Meanwhile, Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasir said he has contacted the Larkin Sentral management for an explanation on the incident, after the video clip was widely shared on social media.

“I have also been informed that the victim has died and have sent a Johor Baru Parliament representative to assist the family.

“I have also requested a report on the incident from the Larkin Sentral management,” he said.