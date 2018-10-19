Police to improve procedures to tackle crime in Sabah waters

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said among the improvements were raising the capability and preparedness of members of the security forces in facing threats besides increasing logistics in stages. — Picture by Abdul Razak Ghazali

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 19 — The police will improve all procedures and actions made previously in efforts to tackle crime that occurred in the border areas in Sabah waters especially in the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom).

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said among the improvements were raising the capability and preparedness of members of the security forces in facing threats besides increasing logistics in stages.

“We will also focus on collaborations with communities living in the areas involved so that security forces could take swift and effective action when any crime occurs,” he told reporters after the ceremony to don the rank of Honourary Police Inspectors at the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters, Kepayan, here today.

He said the decision on the improvements was made at a special meeting held here to scrutinise every proposal made to improve security control in national waters to be implemented very soon.

Noor Rashid hoped the new plans would be capable of overcoming problems concerning cross-border crime, drug smuggling and human trafficking.

Earlier, the Deputy IGP donned the Honourary Inspector rank on Mohammed Yazzer Mahmun, 48, a journalist with a private TV station who had helped significantly to produce programs involving the police. — Bernama