Grandmother survives after being mowed down by bus in Johor

Paramedics attend to Er Shok Siew, 80, after she was found lying underneath the rear section of an express bus at the Larkin Sentral Public Transportation Terminal in Johor Baru October 19, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Info Trafik JDT Whats App group

JOHOR BARU, Oct 19 — An 80-year-old grandmother cheated death after she was mowed down by an express bus at the Larkin Sentral Public Transportation Terminal here today.

The victim, identified as Er Shok Siew from Batu Pahat, was found lying unconscious by the Larkin Sentral’s staff behind the rear wheel of an express bus at about 12pm.

She was quickly rushed by an ambulance to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment.

She fractured her right leg that was believed to have been rolled over by the bus’ rear wheel.

It was unclear how the victim was mowed down in the busy bus terminal.

A 19-second video of the incident showed Er lying underneath the bus with her belongings strewn on the ground.

Meanwhile, Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasir said he has contacted the Larkin Sentral management for an explanation on the incident, after the video clip was widely shared on social media.

“The victim is in stable condition after receiving emergency treatment at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital at 1.20pm today.

“Police report has been lodged, pending investigations,” he said in a statement this evening.

Akmal said he has also requested a report on the incident from the Larkin Sentral management.