Report names Malaysia among customers of Israel’s cyber-spy industry

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Malaysia has been named as among the customers of the Israel cyber-spy companies, buying systems that would enable authorities to collect information from the social networks.

Tel Aviv-based daily Haaretz reported that Israel has become a leading exporter of tools for spying on civilians, based on interviewing 100 sources in 15 countries — even those with no diplomatic ties with the state, such as Malaysia.

Haaretz reported that Malaysia is a customer of a type of systems widespread in the industry, which are “non-invasive” and not under the supervision of its Defence Ministry.

“The systems concentrate open-source information and analyse it in a way that enables conclusions to be drawn from big data and to assist the authorities.

“Our investigation found that Israeli firms sold systems of this kind to Angola and Malaysia,” said the report published today.

Malay Mail is seeking clarification from the Home Ministry over the purchase.

Among systems bought by other countries, but not Malaysia, were those that that could intercept information that passes between devices as they are being transmitted, either installed on drones, surveillance vehicles, or carried by an agent in the field.

It said the most sought-after espionage tools from Israel could even “hack”, or breach a device.

Other customers of Israeli espionage and intelligence-gathering software revealed by Haaretz investigation were: neighbouring Indonesia, Bahrain, Angola, Mozambique, the Dominican Republic, Azerbaijan, Swaziland, Botswana, Bangladesh, El Salvador, Panama and Nicaragua.

The investigation also corroborated earlier reports over the years to countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago, Peru, Colombia, Uganda, Nigeria, Ecuador, and United Arab Emirates.

In 2013, it was reported that Putrajaya used surveillance software FinSpy and FinFisher suite marketed by UK-based Gamma International Ltd in the run-up to the 2013 general election.

Two years later, leaked data showed that the Prime Minister’s Office, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, and an agency named as “Malaysian Intelligence” used spyware developed by a Milan-based company called Hacking Team.

Then communications and multimedia minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak had kept mum over the issue. Both incidents were left unaddressed up until now.

In 2014, the Times of Israel reported, citing data from Israel’s statistics bureau, that Malaysia has been trading with Israel quietly in a “blossoming” relationship over the years despite lacking diplomatic ties.