Celcom voice service restored after nationwide disruption

A man walks past a Celcom store in Kuala Lumpur, January 7, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Celcom has announced that its voice service has been restored at 6pm today, after Celcom postpaid and prepaid customers experienced intermittent voice service interruptions in scattered areas nationwide, which left users unable to make or receive calls.

In a statement today, Celcom said that the service interruption was due to a technical glitch during its routine maintenance exercise on its 2G and 3G internal servers at 10am today.

“However, data services were not affected by the incident,” it said.

Additionally, Celcom said its billing system upgrading exercise, scheduled to start from on 8pm, October 21 to 9am the following day had been postponed until further notice.

“We sincerely apologise to all our customers for the inconvenience caused,” it said. — Bernama