Children slashed by mum in Kota Belud conscious, says dad

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 19 — Two of three children who were seriously injured, believed to have been slashed by their mother, have regained consciousness at the Sabah Women and Children Hospital.

Their father, Yohanes Kolin, 54, when met by Bernama at the hospital, said the children, Nurul Hanisa, 7, and Melati, 5, were reported in stable condition now and were able to drink and communicate with him.

However, he said, his other child, two-year-old Jehan, who was also seriously injured, was still unconscious.

The siblings eight-month old brother was killed when he was also slashed on the throat by the woman in an incident which occurred at the quarters of a resort in Pulau Mantanani, Kota Belud.

The woman, in her 30s, turned the knife on herself by slasher her throat and was reported in critical condition at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Yohanes, when recalling the incident, said he was shocked and had never imagined it could happen to his family.

He said his wife was her normal self before he left for work yesterday morning, feeding the baby and making porridge for the older children.

It was during lunch break when he returned home that Yohanes said he saw his wife acting weird and was shouting, but he managed to calm down his wife, who then took the children into the house and closed the door.

“After that I went back to work, and after a few steps away (from the house), I heard the children screaming for help.

“I rushed home and tried to open the door, but it was locked. I broke down the door and saw my children sprawled in blood,” he said.

Yohanes said he then ran out to seek help from a few security members in the area who then helped to send his wife and children to hospital. — Bernama