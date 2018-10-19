Good idea, but Abang Jo to consult GPS first over limiting CM term

Abang Johari said in principle, he considers the proposal announced by the prime minister yesterday as good.— Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 19 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today he will discuss with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties first any proposal to limit the chief minister’s tenure to two terms.

“I have to discuss with them to get their views first,” he said to reporters here, after opening a boutique hotel.

He said in principle, he considers the proposal announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday as good.

In tabling the mid-term review of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) in Parliament yesterday, Dr Mahathir also proposed that the tenure of the prime minister and mentri besar also be limited to two terms.

The prime minister had said the proposed limitation would involve amending the Federal Constitution.

Abang Johari said it is up to Dr Mahathir to decide what he wants to do with the terms of prime minister and mentri besar.

“But as far as Sarawak is concerned, we are an autonomous state, the same goes with Sabah.

“If we want to limit the tenure to two terms, then we have to amend our state Constitution. But we will see how it goes and as I have said, in principle, it is good,” he said.

On the mid-term review of 11MP, Abang Johari said it is a bit modification of the original Plan by the new administration.

“In relation to Sarawak, Dr Mahathir promised that he will continue to give more to us, and I hope that it will be done because now a lot of federal projects in Sarawak have been cancelled, and we don’t know if the ongoing construction of the Pan Borneo Highway is also going to be cancelled,” he said.